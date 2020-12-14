Georgia Democratic electors cast 16 votes for Joe Biden

ATLANTA (WSAV/AP) — Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes have been cast for Democrat Joe Biden for president.
The state’s Democratic electors, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, met in the state Senate chamber on Monday.
Led by former candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, the electors each marked a paper ballot that was then collected, counted and confirmed by a voice roll call.
The electors, which included several state lawmakers and Democratic activists, were all wearing face masks.
The vote formally seals Biden’s win in Georgia, the battleground state where he beat President Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes.
“What a year this has been and in a sea of states that maintain the status quo,” Johnson said in a recent interview with News 3. “Georgia showed an independent mind, and so for me, that’s certainly exciting because I know Savannah and Chatham County figured prominently in this process,” Johnson said.
The Republicans chosen to be electors if Trump won met in a committee room downstairs and cast their votes for Trump, but they are not official.
