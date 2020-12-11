Why Congressman Buddy Carter signed off to support Texas lawsuit naming 4 states, including Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Congressman Buddy Carter says he believes he won his own reelection in November, but he has questions about the process and the presidential race in Georgia.

That’s why he signed on to support a lawsuit brought by Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, which was ultimately rejected Friday night. One issue may be that the lawsuit named his own state in the legal action.

“I have signed an amicus brief (friend of the court) in support of the lawsuit,” Cater told News 3, although he said the characterization that wants to sue Georgia is incorrect. He said he wants questions answered about some things that happened, including changes made by the Secretary of State in terms of accommodating voters in the pandemic.

“We want every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote not counted,” said Carter, repeating a familiar charge from Republicans, adding that 120 Republicans in the U.S. House also signed the brief supporting the legal action.

Gabriel Sterling, the voting implementation manager for Georgia’s Secretary of State office repeated concerns Thursday about continued charges of fraud and/or election process issues, saying after three recounts there’s still no proof of any major problems.

“Giving oxygen to this continued disinformation is leading to a continuing erosion of belief in our elections,” said Sterling.

While the suit sought to throw out votes in the four states named (Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan), Carter said he doesn’t necessarily want votes thrown out in his own state.

“No again, this is not as much about the election as it is the process itself,” he said.

Carter still questions changes made by the Secretary of State on absentee ballot processing and signature verification.

“When those changes were made, were they made in the right way? Did the General Assembly approve those changes?” the congressman asked.

In a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr seemed to answer Carter’s question, saying the “Legislature has already delegated to the state election board and Secretary of State the authority to make rules on elections and investigations.”

The brief also says that Georiga could be harmed by the action and that it would allow another state (Texas) to encroach on Georgia and (its ability) to regulate its own elections.

While Carter said his hope would be that the Supreme Court would hear the case, the Attorney General in Georgia called the action baseless and said the lawsuit should be dismissed.