Georgia congressional map favoring GOP moves toward passage

ATLANTA (AP) — A state House committee is voting to approve a redistricting plan likely to increase Republicans’ advantage among Georgia’s 14 congressional representatives.
The vote Saturday by a House redistricting committee sets up the bill for a final vote Monday in the state House.
Republicans now hold an 8-6 edge in Georgia’s 14 congressional districts, down from 10-4 a decade ago. The proposed map would shift that edge to 9-5.
Monday is likely to conclude a special redistricting session in which Republicans earlier passed new state House and Senate maps aimed at securing their majorities in the General Assembly for another decade.