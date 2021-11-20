Georgia congressional map favoring GOP moves toward passage

Georgia Democratic state Reps. Kimberly Alexander of Hiram, left, and Sandra Scott of Rex vote against a Republican-backed congressional redistricting plan as it passes on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta. Approval of the plan by the House Legislative Congressional Reapportionment Committee sets up a final vote in the state House on Monday, Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — A state House committee is voting to approve a redistricting plan likely to increase Republicans’ advantage among Georgia’s 14 congressional representatives.

The vote Saturday by a House redistricting committee sets up the bill for a final vote Monday in the state House.

Republicans now hold an 8-6 edge in Georgia’s 14 congressional districts, down from 10-4 a decade ago. The proposed map would shift that edge to 9-5.

Monday is likely to conclude a special redistricting session in which Republicans earlier passed new state House and Senate maps aimed at securing their majorities in the General Assembly for another decade.