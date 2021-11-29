Georgia Chamber backs GOP’s Kemp for reelection as governor

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for reelection in 2022.

The move comes after the state chamber did not endorse either Kemp or Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018.

Chamber Chairman Ben Tarbutton of Sandersville said Monday that the business lobby is backing Kemp because the governor “has made economic growth a priority in Georgia.” Tarbutton notes low unemployment and positive business climate.

Kemp took national heat last year in becoming one of the first governors to lift coronavirus-related restrictions. Since then, he has resisted new restrictions as well as vaccine mandates on businesses.