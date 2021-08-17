Georgia board to tap election review panel for Fulton County

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county under a provision in the state’s sweeping new election law. Republican lawmakers cited the new law when they asked the state board last month to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections. The board plans to appoint the panel during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county.

Using a provision in Georgia’s sweeping new election law, Republican lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections.

The GOP lawmakers who requested the review say they’re worried about sloppiness in the county’s elections.

Democrats and voting rights activists say the move is unnecessary and that takeover provision injects politics into local election administration.