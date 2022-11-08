SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot.

Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office.

A few key races to keep an eye on are the contested Georgia Senate race and gubernatorial race. Also, locally, the U.S. House District 1 race is set to be a hotly contested race.

Across the bridge in South Carolina, the gubernatorial race is a race gaining national attention along with the contentious House District 1 race.

View the results of the races below.