GBI to aid secretary of state in election investigations

An election worker places a ballot in a counted bin during a hand recount of Presidential votes on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. (John Amis/Atlanta Journal & Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be assisting the secretary of state in ongoing investigations related to the general election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the governor signed off on the request Friday — a move he says will aid in quickly investigating credible allegations brought to his office.

“We will stop at nothing to guarantee that all Georgians can have faith in the integrity of our election,” Raffensperger said. “At this point, my office has found no evidence of widespread fraud, and three recounts — including a hand recount of paper ballots that voters read and approved before scanning — have returned the same result, but we will follow the evidence where it takes us and we will adhere to the law.”

Raffensperger said earlier this week that his office had approximately 250 open investigations related to the November election.

Meanwhile, Friday evening, another lawsuit was filed in Georgia by the Trump campaign. Lead counsel Ray Smith claims, “there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify.”

In an Associated Press tally of roughly 50 cases brought by Trump’s campaign and his allies, more than 30 have been rejected or dropped. About a dozen are awaiting action.

The secretary of state said he requested additional assistance from the GBI on Friday, and Kemp quickly agreed.

“In order for Georgians to receive a timely conclusion to these important investigations, I thank the secretary for formally requesting Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance in order to provide additional manpower and resources,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Highly qualified GBI personnel will work alongside law enforcement officers within the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure that Georgia’s election law are followed and the investigations are completed as soon as appropriate.”