GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City voters have spoken giving incumbent Mayor Bruce Campbell an opportunity to lead for a full term.

He served out the unexpired term of Mayor Don Bethune who stepped down for personal reasons in August of 2022.

Tonight, Campbell defeated challenger Gary Monroe with 64% of the vote.

He told wsav that throughout his campaign he was transparent. Campbell is thankful for another opportunity to lead Garden City.

Campbell said, “I just can’t thank Garden City enough for believing in me for this second term for and then to shut the people up for who said that the first one was just given to me. But the people spoke for the second one. And I thank you very much. I thank everybody who participated.”

Campbell will be leading Garden City through an enormous amount of growth due to the coming Hyundai Plant, growth at the Georgia Ports Authority, and expansion at Gulfstream.