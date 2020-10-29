Ga. Senate candidates campaign in Coastal Empire after contentious debate

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – After a contentious debate in Savannah, Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff made campaign stops in the Coastal Empire Thursday.

Perdue visited Brunswick as a part of his bus tour throughout the state in the final days of the campaign. He visited Rincon on Wednesday and had a stop in Waycross on Thursday as well.

While speaking to a crowd of roughly 30 supporters, Perdue encouraged them to vote to keep President Donald Trump in office, as well as to keep the Senate in Republican control.

When asked about how he wants to make healthcare more accessible, the senator said the Affordable Care Act contributed to rising costs.

“We’ve got to get the health care system in this country fixed. It’s not anywhere it needs to be and we can do it very quickly,” said Perdue. “We don’t have to have a government takeover and the last thing we need is socialized medicine.”

Negotiations for another round of stimulus relief have stalled after most senators left Washington once they voted to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Perdue says there were plenty of chances for him and his colleagues to make more funds available to struggling businesses.

“The Democrats are blocking it and they don’t want anything to happen until the election,” he said. “As a business guy, I know that cash flow and liquidity are very important to survival and that’s what we’re facing right now. “

Meanwhile, Ossoff met with Democratic leaders in the Hostess City who called out Perdue for not supporting the Heroes Act. They say the bill would have helped small businesses recovering from COVID-19-related losses, and improved school safety and technology.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson showed up to support Ossoff, and remind the public to continue voting early.

“Georgia voters are ready to turn out for Jon Ossoff, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris and we are voting early and we are voting in large voters,” Johnson said. “This year, voters have more options than ever before to make sure your vote counts.”

Friday is the last day to vote early in Georgia.

“If you’ve received an absentee ballot and you haven’t yet sent it in, it’s time to take it in-person to a dropbox,” Ossoff said. “You can find those dropboxes by texting ‘vote’ to 51015.”

Hear more from the candidates during our “Meet the Candidates” special on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. on WSAV News 3.

Meet more candidates: