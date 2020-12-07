Ga. Secretary of State’s Office to recertify state election results today

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s (SOS) Office announced during a morning press briefing at the State Capitol they will be recertifying state election results Monday.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the results remained unchanged after three recounts.
Raffensperger says the SOS office is working with counties to ensure a safe and fair election for Jan. 5.
Watch the complete press briefing in the video above.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Chatham Co. Police seek info in shots fired incident
- Savannah man faces multiple federal felony charges linked to robbery spree
- Officials charge man with murder, clear previous suspect
- GBI investigates officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Savannah
- SPD: 3 charged with murder of woman missing since 2019
- Savannah Police awarded grant to continue HEAT program
- Beaufort Police search for a Burton firefighter accused of soliciting a minor
- Augusta man pleads guilty, faces maximum life sentence in Columbus child sexual abuse case