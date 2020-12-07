Ga. Secretary of State’s Office to recertify state election results today

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s (SOS) Office announced during a morning press briefing at the State Capitol they will be recertifying state election results Monday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the results remained unchanged after three recounts.

Raffensperger says the SOS office is working with counties to ensure a safe and fair election for Jan. 5.

Watch the complete press briefing in the video above.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories