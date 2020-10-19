WATCH: Ga Secretary of State gives voting update

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a news conference Monday morning at the State Capitol to update Georgians on the ongoing voting in the General Election.

Raffensperger announced that during the past week of early voting 1.5 million votes have been cast in Georgia.

Raffensperger said over 1.6 million absentee voter requests have been made in the state with over 660,000 of absentee votes that have been accepted so far.

Secretary of State said voters continue to turn out in record numbers and lines at polling locations have been “smooth and strong” across the state.

Watch the complete press conference in the video above.