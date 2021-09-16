Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger advocates for citizenship voting amendment

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a press briefing Thursday morning from the Georgia Capitol advocating for the advancement of a citizenship voting amendment.

Watch the briefing in the video above.

Raffensberg urged Georgia’s General Assembly to pass an amendment to the state constitution to ensure that only U.S. citizens be allowed to vote in Georgia elections. If the General Assembly passed the amendment, it would then be left to voters to choose in the 2022 general election.

During the briefing Raffensperger signed a petition to support the amendment.

The online petition can be found at OnlyCitizens.Vote .

“Only American citizens should be allowed to cast a ballot. We can’t run the risk that special interests one day succeed in giving noncitizens a say in our laws, taxes and representatives the way they have in other states,” Raffensburger said.

Opponents to the amendment argue the measure would lead to discrimination at the ballot box.

“Citizen-only voting is not a new or discriminatory idea. The majority of countries in the world have citizen-only voting,” said immigration attorney Jasha McQueen who spoke during the briefing alongside Raffensberger.

According to the Secretary of State the amendment would need to pass both chambers of the legislature by 2/3 majority and then be approved by a majority of Georgia voters during the general election.

Raffensperger previously made a plea for citizens-only voting in August.