Ga Secretary of State announces new Absentee Ballot Fraud Task Force

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the press Monday during a news conference in the state capitol.

Raffensperger announced the creation of the Absentee Ballot Fraud Task Force.

According to Raffensperger the task force will be “responsible for upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia.”

The task force will be made of select election experts, district attorneys and solicitor generals.

Raffensperger also announced that every active voter will be sent an absentee voter application, giving them the ability to vote from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

