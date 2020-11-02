Ga. Secretary of State: A record 55% of voters voted in early voting

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference Monday morning in Atlanta.

Raffensperger stated a record over 3.9 million Georgia voters cast their votes during early voting.

That total included over 1.2 million absentee ballots that have been accepted and over 2.6 million voters who cast their early votes in-person at the 336 locations across the state.

Raffensperger says the total early voters is a record 55-percent of Georgia voters.

Raffensperger described the Secretary of State Office’s accomplishments that led up to the record turn out.

The Secretary of State attributed the success to the office’s November action plan.

The November action plan included goals of increasing the number of poll workers, deploying more onsite technical support, decreasing lines by adding more polling locations and moving voters to take advantage of pre-Election Day options.

Raffensperger says fifty thousand Georgians volunteered to become poll workers for this election.

