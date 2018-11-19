GA runoff election to decide secretary of state, PSC District 3

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at a polling station in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (File photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia voters will be heading back to the polls to decide the runoffs for two offices.

The offices for Georgia’s Secretary of State and District 3 Public Service Commissioner are still up for grabs in the Dec. 4 runoff election.

The Secretary of State’s office, previously held by Governor-elect Brian Kemp, heads to a runoff between Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat John Barrow.

Raffensperger received 49.09 percent of the 3,883,594 votes in the general election. Barrow received 48.67 percent.

Both Defeated Libertarian Smythe Duval who had 2.23 percent of the vote.

The race for Georgia Public Service Commissioner, District 3 heads to a runoff as well.

Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton won 49.70 percent of the 3,858,554 votes and Democrat Lindy Miller received 47.63 percent.

Libertarian Ryan Graham came away with 2.67 percent.

Polls will be open statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Early voting will be held the week prior to the election between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30 -- but most counties have yet to release further details.

Visit your My Voter Page to check your information.