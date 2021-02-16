Fulton County election board votes to fire election director

Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron talks to the media about the ballot count for the general election at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — The election board in Georgia’s most populous county has voted to fire its director.

The Fulton County Board of Elections voted 3-2 Tuesday during a sometimes contentious video conference to terminate Rick Barron.

Before taking the vote, the board heard from elections department staff who expressed support for Barron, as well as some county residents who said he needed to go.

Fulton County found itself repeatedly in the spotlight during last year’s elections.

It was not immediately clear whether the election board’s decision is final or whether it needs to be approved by the county Board of Commissioners.