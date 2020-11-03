Former VP candidate Sen. Tim Kaine weighs in on Georgia’s rare battleground state status

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As both campaigns made their final stops in battleground states the big question still remains whether or not Georgia will flip blue after nearly three decades being a red state.

Democrats think they have enough support to do it this year.

“It’s very hard to imagine Donald Trump being president if he loses Georgia,” Former Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Tim Kaine said.

Senator Kaine was on the ballot in 2016 with then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He’s campaigning on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket and eager to help them win the Peach State.

“We thought Georgia was a real stretch in 2016 but we wanted to pay attention because it’s a very important and very large state. It’s very different than in 2020, it’s truly a battleground state,” Kaine said.

It’s a rare battleground state after consistently choosing the conservative choice the past 28 years.

“And I’ll say this to Georgia voters, it’s much better to live in a battleground state where both sides have to make their cases to you than live in a state where one side takes you for granted and the other side doesn’t come because they think it’s hopeless,” Kaine said.

The last time Georgia turned blue was in 1992 when Democrats elected former president Bill Clinton which sent him to the White House. Kaine said the race for president in Georgia has heated up with our two senate seats up for grabs driving more people to vote.

Kaine adds this year we’re seeing more voters trend toward the Biden-Harris ticket because of the president’s track record on handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once people have seen friends of theirs get sick and die and they watched a president say the pandemic was going to go away when that was never the case, I think they’ve soured a little bit. Even those who supported the president four years ago,” Kaine said.

Kaine told News 3 the presidential race is like a game of chess. If Democrats can win the 16 electoral votes in Georgia, this presidential race would be checkmate.

He added that with Georgia potentially being one of the first states to report totals on Tuesday it could send a message of who could win this presidential race.