Former Sen. David Perdue to run for governor in 2022, challenge Gov. Kemp in primary

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is expected to announce Mondy his bid to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next year, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

AJC says it spoke with multiple people familiar with the planned announcement, which could set up a divisive race between two of the Peach State’s top GOP leaders. Perdue has told allies he’s challenging Kemp because he doesn’t believe he can beat Democrat Stacey Abrams for a second time.

Wednesday, Abrams threw her hat into the race, releasing a campaign video on Twitter. If Abrams wins the Democratic primary, she could face off with Kemp once again in a rematch from 2018’s gubernatorial race — where Gov. Brian Kemp narrowly won.

Kemp took home 50.2% of the vote to Abrams’ 48.8%. In response to her announcement Wednesday, the state’s 83rd governor released a flurry of tweets attacking her.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

