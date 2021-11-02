Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson wins District 165 seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah voters have chosen former Mayor Edna Jackson to serve out the vacated House District 165 seat of the late Rep. Mickey Stephens.

Jackson beat out Democrats Sabrina Greene-Kent, Antwan Lang and Clinton Young, as well as Libertarian Clinton Cowart.

With 53% of the vote over the other four candidates, she avoids a runoff.

Jackson has been part of her share of campaigns as a city council member and then as the first African American female mayor in Savannah.

She spent much of her life around Stephens, attending grade school and college together.

The late District 165 representative and Savannah native died in August at age 77. He had been sick for some time.

Earlier this month, she told WSAV she wanted to protect the district left by her longtime friend.

“They are doing reapportionment across the country,” she said, “it is very important that we have the right person in that seat.”

Her other priorities include funding for education, expanding Medicaid and ensuring voter integrity.

Traditionally Democratic, the 165th District mostly includes East Savannah.