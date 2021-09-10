Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson qualifies for District 165 seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five candidates have so far filed qualifying paperwork for the Georgia House District 165 seat vacated by the death of Rep. Mickey Stephens.

Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson is among the group. Elected in 2012, she is the first and only African-American female to serve as mayor in the Hostess City.

Jackson, a Democrat, was reportedly considering a run back in April when word of Stephens’ retirement circulated.

Three other Democrats have qualified, including Antwan Lang, Clinton Young and Sabrina Kent, along with Libertarian Clinton Cowart.

The 165th District includes portions of Savannah’s east side and Historic District down to Vernonburg and Montgomery.

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the special election.

The qualifying period ends at 5 p.m. Friday.