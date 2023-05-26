BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis announced that, as a part of his presidential campaign, he plans to tour Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina—part of that time he’ll spend in Beaufort.

The announcement comes after DeSantis launched his campaign via Twitter Spaces earlier this week.

DeSantis’s “Our Great American Comeback Tour” will start next week in Iowa, campaign officials said, with a kickoff event Tuesday.

The Florida governor will then traverse the Hawkeye State on Wednesday, stopping in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella, and Cedar Rapids. On Thursday, DeSantis will travel to New Hampshire, with plans to visit Laconia, Rochester, Salem, and Manchester.

The final leg of the tour will take place in South Carolina, where DeSantis is set to make stops in Beaufort, Lexington, and Greenville.

DeSantis will be at Beaufort Academy next Friday at 9:00 a.m. Check-in will start at 8:00 a.m.