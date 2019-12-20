Final Savannah City Council meeting for 7 aldermen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Change was in the air at Savannah City Hall Thursday.

Before the city council tacked a packed agenda, about 80 items, things were rather subdued — seemingly an acknowledgment of the finality of the day.

The table inside the council’s workshop room was decorated with gifts for every out-going alderman; seats reserved for new members lined the walls.

The council hasn’t seen turn over like this in many years. Five members were voted out of office in the last election.

The exceptions were Alderman Van Johnson, who is moving on to become mayor. Alderman Julian Miller chose not to run.

District 3 Alderman John Hall is among the members voted out. He said today was bittersweet, but he’s wishing the city and the new council well.

“These seats do not belong to any individual council member,” said Hall. “These seats belong to the people, and it’s the people’s will that the seats turned over like they did.

“So who knows? In four years you might see another siesmic shift.”

One key agenda item was the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival. It falls on a Tuesday this time around, so the council voted to recognize the festival for the weekend before.