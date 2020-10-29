Familiar refrain by Perdue, Ossoff in Georgia Senate debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff battered each other Wednesday night with what has become the familiar refrains of their bitter race.

Perdue repeatedly accused Ossoff of backing radical, socialist policies, while Ossoff slammed Perdue’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The candidates met in Savannah for their second debate of the race, which polls indicate is extremely close.

The outcome could have national implications over which party controls the Senate.

Democrats hope Ossoff can give the party their first Senate win in Georgia since 2000.

The attacks Wednesday mirrored their first debate as well as the ads that have blanketed television airwaves.