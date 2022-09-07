ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s gubernatorial race is heating up with both Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams planning campaign stops across the state to win votes.

Democrats say Abrams helped Georgia flip blue for the 2020 presidential race and senate races but now it will be up to voters who will decide the state’s next governor on Nov. 8.

A new Emerson poll showed that Kemp is leading Abrams by 4 points.

“Four years ago I stood for governor because we faced crises: healthcare, education, criminal justice,” Abrams said. “We needed real opportunities for so many Georgians. Four years later we are in the same crisis with COVID and economic challenges.”

Abrams said she wants to expand Medicaid and provide better healthcare access for Georgians.

“In Georgia, we are about to lose yet another hospital, the 14th since 2013,” Abrams said. “Hospitals are closing across the state… people need healthcare.”

While Kemp says he will fight to protect life at all stages, Abrams says the heartbeat law strips away women’s rights

“A woman should have the right to decide if she should be a mother,” Abrams said. “A woman’s reproductive care is a medical choice, not a social issue. This is about whether a woman has the right to control her body and her future. We know that if you force a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy, is that the likelihood of her ending up in poverty or welfare goes up dramatically.”

Kemp said he has balanced both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic, lowered the unemployment rate and brought jobs to the peach state but Abrams says more needs to be done.

“I am running because if can expand Medicaid we can create 64,000 jobs, we can reach 500,000 jobs and save our hospitals and save lives,” Abrams said.

Abrams lost to Kemp in 2018 and claimed allegations of voter fraud. Candidates can only request a recount if there is a 0.5 percentage difference in the voting results.