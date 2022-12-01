COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A poll conducted by Emerson College Polling/The Hill shows that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slim advantage over Republican challenge Herschel Walker less than a week from the runoff election.

The survey shows that Warnock has 49 percent support compared to Walker’s 47 percent. Of those polled, 4 percent were undecided in the two-candidate race. With undecided voters’ support allocated, Warnock leads 51 percent to 49 percent.

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said there was a generational divide in the numbers.

“Warnock’s base lies with voters under 50 — a 55 percent majority support him for re-election–whereas Walker holds a similar 55 percent majority among voters over 50.” Kimball continued, “The early vote breaks for Warnock by about 29 points, 63 percent to 34 percent, whereas those who have yet to cast their ballot break for Walker by 8 points 52 percent to 44 percent.”

Regardless of whom voters support, 57 percent of those polled expect Warnock to be re-elected, while 43 percent expect Walker to win.

Those surveyed were asked about hypothetical situations in the 2024 presidential race. In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential Election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, 44 percent of runoff voters would vote for Biden and 43 percent for Trump. Eleven percent would vote for someone else and 2 percent are undecided. However, in an election between President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47 percent would vote for DeSantis and 43 percent for Biden. Six percent would vote for someone else and 4 percent are undecided.

The Emerson College Polling survey of Georgia voters was conducted Nov. 28-30, 2022. The

sample consisted of very likely voters, n=888 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.2 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation, and region based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, an online panel, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.