RESULTS: Nov. 2 municipal election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 2021 municipal general election.

Several big decisions are on the ballot in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, including the five candidates in Savannah vying for the House seat held by the late Rep. Mickey Stephens.

In all, 10 mayoral races are happening in the area, including Bloomingdale, Jesup, Rincon, Statesboro and Thunderbolt. There are also 32 council seats up for grabs and 10 alcohol sale-related initiatives in six towns.

Five counties have SPLOST or ESPLOST votes, including Chatham, Bryan and Candler counties. Some of that money would go toward repairing and improving area schools.

WSAV is also keeping tabs on major races around the country, including Virginia's gubernatorial election and the Atlanta mayoral race.