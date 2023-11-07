SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 2023 municipal elections.

There are several big decisions on the ballot, including the races for Savannah’s mayor and the entire city council.

WSAV, Your Local Election Headquarters, is tracking a total of 15 mayoral races across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Three counties have SPLOST or T-SPLOST votes: Bryan, Candler and Effingham. We’re also closely watching the $439 million school bond referendum in Beaufort County.

Track the results below and visit wsav.com/yourlocalelectionHQ for complete Election Day coverage.