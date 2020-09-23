Chatham County Board of Registrars unveils 8 drop boxes for absentee ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earlier this year, the State Election Board voted to allow Georgians to turn in their absentee ballots at drop boxes.

The move was made in an effort to reduce in-person contact amid COVID-19 concerns.

Wednesday afternoon, the Chatham County Board of Registrars unveiled eight drop boxes, funded by the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.

Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae said the boxes arrived on Tuesday, which coincidentally was National Voter Registration Day.

McRae said the boxes came from an official vendor, as is required by the state election bulletin. The narrow slot deters any tampering, the boxes will be bolted to concrete, and security cameras will monitor them 24/7.

The chairman said the board has approved all eight locations for the boxes, one on public property in each of Chatham County’s eight districts. But McRae stopped short of announcing the locations, pending further approval from the local government.

Once installed, teams of two (one permanent board member and one volunteer) will pick up and log ballots from the boxes at least every 72 hours. Three weeks out from Election Day, the boxes will be checked daily.

It’s not clear if the boxes will remain installed for future elections, but McRae welcomes the idea and sees the potential for even more boxes.

“I hope that the success of absentee drop of boxes shows that it should remain in place as an option to in-person voting or mailing in ballots,” he said.