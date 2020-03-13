Election Officials meet to discuss voting plans for Georgia’s Primary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, March 13th, marks the final week of early voting for Georgia’s Presidential Primary. A statewide emergency meeting for the Board of Registrars was called to discuss how election officials plan to carryout Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary and early voting options.

According to the Secretary of State, the early voting options and the in-person voting for Georgia’s Presidential Primary will move forward “as planned.”

Election officials said they are actively encouraging voters who have concerns about voting with the recent developments from the COVID-19 pandemic, to utilize the absentee ballot. Chatham County’s Board of Registrars Chairman, Colin McRae, said there has been nearly a 19 percent increase in the number of registered voters this year, and election officials want voters to feel safe and secure to continue to show up to cast their ballots. Poll workers in Chatham County are cleaning the voting machines two to three times a day.

“You don’t need an excuse, you don’t need a reason to request an absentee ballot, um, you can just request one. One is sent to you, you fill it out, you put it in the envelope, properly mark it and seal it and send it back,” McRae stated.

Voters can fill out an application to vote via absentee ballot through email, fax or in-person at the Registrars Office.

March 13:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.) 10:00 a.m. – 4: 00 p.m.

March 14:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

March 15:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 16 – 20:

West Broad St. YMCA (1110 May St.) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mosquito Control (65 Billy B. Hair Dr.) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pooler City Hall (100 SW US Highway 80) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Call (912) 790 – 1520 for more information and click HERE for News 3‘s latest on your local election coverage.