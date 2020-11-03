LATEST: Early voting leads to ‘efficient’ Election Day in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From contentious Senate races in Georgia and South Carolina to heated local elections, WSAV News 3 is tracking the latest this election night.

5 p.m.

Except for a race to turn in completed absentee ballots and a few lines at polling locations, Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan T. Lang says most of the work was completed early in this year’s election.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is less people voting in-person only because more people voted absentee and early,” said Lang Tuesday outside of a polling location on Berwick Avenue.

To be exact, the Chatham County Board of Registrars says 54,815 people voted early and in-person, which was a 53 percent increase from 2016. Over the weekend, officials reported that 38,710 people had returned a requested absentee ballot.

The election board says it started tabulating absentee ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

“We’ve had a pretty strong showing in processing those ballots when they come back,” said Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae. “We’ve not seen that kind of crush that other counties and other states have seen, so we’re right on track to process these ballots as predicted.”

Lang says Election Day results — if there are any — will consist mainly of absentee ballots that were turned in weeks ago, and results from early and in-person voting. Results could start coming in as early as 10 p.m.

Lang says people across the county waited an average of 15-20 minutes to vote in-person Tuesday. In some places, lines lasted less than 10 minutes.

“What I am experiencing as I’m visiting polling places, voters are telling me they are experiencing a much more efficient voting experience this time around and I think that is not only a testament to COVID-19, unfortunately, but also prior planning by our staff at the office,” said Lang.