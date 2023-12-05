WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Two candidates go head-to-head trying to win over the majority vote for the Walthourville’s mayoral runoff.

Larry Baker, Walthourville’s incumbent mayor said, ‘Let the journey continue’. He told News 3 that he wants to continue building on to what he has already started.

“We have infrastructure that’s outdated in the city of Walthourville and we need to continue on with that,” Baker said. “We have new development coming to the city of Walthourville and we need to continue with that.”

Sarah B. Hayes, mayor pro-tem said it’s time for a change.

“Right now, we are in debt in Walthourville and we’re looking at what we can do to take care of that debt…,” Baker said. “We have issues with our water system. We still have infrastructure issues such as our pipes.”

As previously reported on News 3, 160 people cast their early vote out of over 2,600 registered voters.

We spoke with people who decided to cast their vote on election day, asking them about qualities their next mayor should have. Richard and Glenda Cook have been a part of the Walthourville community for more than 40 years.

“We believe he or she needs to be responsible when to money,” Richard said. “I’m disappointed in what I’m hearing, the situation the city of Walthourville is in today. The previous mayors were savers rather than spenders.”