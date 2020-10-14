Election board addresses Facebook post about poll workers marking ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Election officials are clearing up concerns regarding a Facebook post circulating about poll workers placing marks on ballots.

News 3 has seen posts in local Facebook groups and from residents around the country similar to the following:

A friend just posted this and I am sharing… ‘Just finished Poll Manager training! I want you to know something… if you are checking in at the polls and they happen to write anything on your ballot before they give it to you to put in the voting machine…A letter, a checkmark, a star, an R or a D, any writing of any kind…please REQUEST A NEW BALLOT! Your ballot could be DISQUALIFIED if it is written on.’ PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR.

The Chatham County Board of Elections released a statement on Wednesday saying that a poll worker would never write anything on your ballot, whether you choose to cast your vote absentee, at an early voting site or at your polling place on Election Day.

“With Georgia’s new voting system, poll workers do not hand out paper ballots to be marked; voters mark their choices electronically on the ballot marking device, generate a printout of their choices, and deliver it themselves to the scanner to be cast,” the board’s statement reads.