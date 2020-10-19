Effingham Co. launches TSPLOST Explorer ahead of penny sales tax vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A penny sales tax is on the ballot this year in Effingham County, and officials have set up a new tool in hopes of informing voters on the transportation projects the money would fund.

“With this current level of funding, the county and cities simply cannot afford to maintain the existing inventory of locally-maintained roads, much less invest in the necessary expansion and improvements that are needed in order to respond to our ever-increasing population,” a statement from Effingham County reads.

That’s why the board of commissioners voted unanimously to place a TSPLOST (or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) referendum on county ballots this year. It would raise approximately $45 million, solely for transportation projects in the county.

The new TSPLOST Explorer tool gives voters a chance to explore those projects, by district, on an interactive map.

Officials say the cities of Rincon, Guyton, and Springfield were responsible for determining their project lists, and Effingham County identified transportation improvements for the unincorporated areas of the county.

Visit here to view the interactive map or here for more resources about TSPLOST.

The full referendum can be viewed below.