SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia.

So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend.

“And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you look at it per hour, we were processing over 100 voters per hour. And on the best day county-wide we’re processing about 68 or 69 voters per hour,” said Colin Mcrae, Chairman of the Chatham Board of Registrars:

This weekend is the last that you can vote early in Georgia.

The main office on Eisenhower Drive and the Savannah Civic Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Early voting in Georgia ends November 4th.