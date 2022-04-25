SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia’s May 24 primary election, and early, in-person voting starts in one week.

WSAV sat down with Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae to discuss what to voters need to know under the state’s new election law.

“I think that with a little bit of information ahead of time, I think that this year’s election should go as smoothly as it ever has,” McRae said.

Early voting will run Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 20, McRae said, though it’s limited to certain hours and locations:

Main election office: 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Mosquito Control: 65 Billy B Hair Dr – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Savannah Civic Center: 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Southwest Library: 14097 Abercorn St – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Only the Islands Library, Mosquito Control and the main elections office will house drop boxes for absentee ballots. Because of Georgia’s new voting law, those boxes must now be inside, not outside like before, and are only available during voting hours.

“It effectively makes an absentee drop-off box unusable,” McRae said, “just because if you’re going to the early voting location to drop it off, you’re probably in position to just go and early vote.”

Chatham County will also host two Saturdays for early voting on May 7 and 14, but McRae says that, too, is limited this year.

“For Saturday voting, we’ll actually have only two locations available, one being our main office on Eisenhower, and the other being the Civic Center,” the chairman said.

Though not required, McRae said Chatham County will offer early voting on Sunday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the main election office, because of popular demand from voters.

The chairman said patience is key this election season, and when in doubt, contact the registrars’ office with any questions.