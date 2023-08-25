SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting begins Monday for the vacant seat on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

This follows the death of Larry “Gator” Rivers, who passed away in late April.

Because Rivers had not served three-quarters of his term, the law requires the position to be filled by a special election. The individual elected will serve the remainder of the term.

Early voting ends on Friday, Sept. 15 ahead of the special election on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The following candidates have qualified:

David Tootle

Malinda Jane Scott Hodge

Michael Joseph Hamilton Sr.

Ni’Aisha Banks

Early voters should head to the new voting location at the Voter Registration Annex (1249 Eisenhower Dr. near the Kicklighter Academy on Seawright Dr.).

Weekday voting will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Weekend hours for Saturday, Sept. 2 and 9 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drop boxes will also be available during these hours.

Serving the 2nd District temporarily is Rivers’ widow, Jean.