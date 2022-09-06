ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is just weeks away until early voting for the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8. This election has several key races and puts the Peach State in the national spotlight with the U.S. senate race, gubernatorial race and race for secretary of state.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said they are expecting 4 to 5 million people to head to the polls. Voters have 11 days until the election to request an absentee ballot and until 7 p.m. until election day to turn it in.

Voting rights activists say you if you cannot vote in person to request an absentee ballot now before Oct. 28.

“If you go vote, and vote in numbers, that you will win,” said Deborah Scott, a voting rights advocate and CEO of Georgia Standup. “They get to select who they vote for.”

“Based on now photo id with your driver licenses or your driver license number and that will marry with your photo id to get your application,” Raffensperger said.

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote and you have to turn 18 by election day to qualify.

“We are recognized as one of the top tier states for election security and election integrity and have 17 days of early voting and the perfect balance of accessibility and security.”

To reduce voter fraud, you will have to have a valid photo id like a driver’s license, military ID or U.S. passport

“Our registration records with other states like SC, TX, AL, and so we know if someone is not registering in two states because we won’t have double voters and if you do we will find out and prosecute.”

Violators could face 10 years in prison or up to $100,000 in fines. Raffensperger says the biggest challenge is to get more poll workers trained to be ready for election day

Raffensperger said voters can vote anywhere in their county during early voting but they have to vote at their designated polling precinct for election day, which may have changed recently because of redistricting.

Listed below are the key election dates for the November midterms:

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote

Early voting begins Oct. 17

Oct. 22 and 29 are the two mandatory Saturday voting days

Early ends Nov. 4

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Raffensperger did not want to comment about the court to testify in front of the Fulton County grand jury because of the ongoing investigation.