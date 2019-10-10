Early voting locations for Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Election Day is less than a month away, but voters in Chatham County have the option to cast their votes even earlier.

Advance In-Person Voting begins Monday, Oct. 14 with several locations in Savannah and one in Pooler.

The last day for Advance In-Person Voting is Friday, Nov. 1.

Chatham County Board of Registrars Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E):

Oct. 14 – Oct. 25: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 26 and Oct. 27: Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 – Nov. 1: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additional voting locations open from Oct. 28 – No. 1 ONLY:

Civic Center (W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah), Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah), Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mosquito Control (65 Billy B. Hair Drive, Savannah), Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St, Savannah), Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pooler City Hall (100 SW US Highway 80, Pooler), Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact the Chatham County Voter Registration office at voter@chathamcounty.org or 912-790-1520 with any questions.

For information on Chatham County candidates, visit here.