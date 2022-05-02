SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicks off Monday for Georgia’s primary election.

Voters can cast their ballots early by May 20 before Election Day on May 24.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed. Visit Georgia’s My Voter Page to check your status or register for future elections.

The major state elections include governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senate. View Chatham County’s sample ballots:

Early voting will run Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 20. In Chatham County, it’s limited to certain hours and locations:

Main election office: 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Mosquito Control: 65 Billy B Hair Dr – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Savannah Civic Center: 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Southwest Library: 14097 Abercorn St – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Only the Islands Library, Mosquito Control and the main elections office will house drop boxes for absentee ballots. Because of Georgia’s new voting law, those boxes must now be inside, not outside like before, and are only available during voting hours.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot and vote by mail.

Early voting will be available on two Saturdays in Chatham County, on May 7 and 14, though it’s limited to the main election office on Eisenhower and the Civic Center. Sunday, May 15, voters can also cast their ballot early at the main election office.

Keep in mind, under Georgia’s new election law, voters will need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card.

Voting in another county? Click or tap here to search for the board of registrars office in your municipality.