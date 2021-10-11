Early voting begins in Georgia; Chatham Co. voters should expect changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Election officials kick off early voting Monday in Georgia.

Due to Senate Bill 202, voters should expect several changes in Chatham County when it comes to in-person voting and mail-in ballots.

Voters can expect to use new electronic ballot marking devices while voting in-person.

New guidelines for absentee voting include having to physically request a ballot through your local board of registrars, their website, or on the state elections website.

Absentee ballots will be verified through ID or the last four digits of your social security.

There are three drop off box locations for Chatham County. They are inside early voting locations. The deadline to submit absentee ballots is Oct. 22.

There are five early voting locations. They are located at the main office on Eisenhower Drive, the Mosquito Control building, The Civic Center, Islands Library, and Southwest Library.

Officials encourage in-person voters to wear masks and remain socially distanced.

Officials will follow the same protocol.

Early voting lasts three weeks and ends on Oct. 29.