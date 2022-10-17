SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The balance of power in congress will be decided with the outcome of the Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker race.

It is just one of several reasons why many voters are fired up this election season with early voting crowds have been heavy.

People made it out to the polls early and in a steady flow for the first day of early voting. Monday morning at the board of elections office, the wait was well over two hours long, marking the first day people could cast their ballots early.

Some voters took notice of the changes that have been made in the last year.

“I guess we been in line about an hour, give or take,” Charles Casteel said. “But I like this because you know, people trying to change things. So I give credit to the Chatham County officials, cause look at the tent, if it were hot this would be perfect, they have water, and bathrooms which is fantastic, so they’re making it very comfortable for people to vote.”

Registered Chatham County voters have five locations where they can cast their ballot.

While it took over two hours to get through at the board of elections office, other locations around Savannah had much shorter wait times.

“Well, I wanted to avoid any crowds at the last minute and I like to do things promptly, it might’ve taken maybe 10 minutes, max,” Karen Polk said. “It was pretty much what I expected, this is usually a pretty good turnout here.”

With a large number of voters expected to make it out in the next several weeks, some were looking to take advantage of the only opportunity they’d have to vote.

Like Mary Lemberg, who drove more than eight hours to perform her civic duty for the very first time.

“This is actually my first time voting because I just turned 18 this summer, so I just learned about how important voting is in my government class in high school and how important it is in this day and age to have your voice heard, and just how many people in my generation aren’t voting,” Lemberg said.

Early voting in Georgia wraps up on Nov. 4th, with election day set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.