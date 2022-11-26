SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6.

Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office which cited a law that prohibited early voting within two days of a holiday.

A state Supreme Court judge ruled that the law doesn’t specifically apply to runoffs.

The decision didn’t require all of Georgia’s counties to hold Saturday voting, which confused some local voters.

In Hinesville on Saturday, people showed up to vote only to be met by a locked door.

“I just think that it is crazy because most of us only have the weekend off from work, so today would be a great day,” said Liberty County voter, Marvin Beason.

Liberty County is one of the places that opted out of opening polls for early voting this weekend. In Hinesville people have been showing up and leaving disappointed by the decision. It was up to counties to decide if there were enough poll workers to staff this weekend. @wsav pic.twitter.com/aT8Gc1ylyD — Brett Buffington (@BrettWSAV) November 26, 2022

Chatham County voters had the opportunity to cast their ballots Saturday at the Voter Registration’s Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some voters waited up to two hours in line to cast their ballot.

“Two hours of waiting for 30 seconds of voting, but it’s very exciting. I think that there’s a lot of national attention on this election and so that’s what makes it exciting, too,” said Cuffy Sullivan, a Chatham County voter.

Meanwhile, early in-person voting will continue at the following locations until Dec. 2:

Sunday, Nov. 27 Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Ave) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chatham County Mosquito Control (65 Billy B Hair Dr) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Ave) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Come Dec. 6, voters will have to vote at their designated precinct.