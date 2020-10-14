Early voting, absentee ballot box locations in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia broke a record on the first day of early in-person voting, and well over 1 million voters have requested absentee ballots.

Because of COVID-19, early voting options are more widely available for a longer period of time this election season.

As always, voting in person will still be available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at many locations in Chatham County. But absentee and early voting are available now.

Take a look through the locations and schedule below.

Absentee voting

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 30, which must be returned by Election Day. But election officials urge voters to make their request as soon as possible and mail it back as soon as possible.

A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email, fax, through the online portal or you may complete the application in person at their office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E).

There are several boxes available for Chatham County voters to drop off their absentee ballots:

Chatham County Board of Registrars Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E)

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.)

Whitemarsh Island Chatham County Police Precinct (54 Johnny Mercer Blvd.)

Savannah State University (3219 College St.)

UGA Extension building in Garden City (17 Minus Ave.)

Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.)

WW Law Community Center (900 E Bolton St.)

Carver Village Community Center (905 Collat Ave.)

Liberty City Community Center (1401 Mills B Ln. Blvd.)

Early in-person voting

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30

Location Address Hours Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Civic Center 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mosquito Control 65 Billy B. Hair Dr. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Islands Library 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southwest Library 14097 Abercorn St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pooler Recreation Center 900 S. Rogers St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18

Location Address Hours Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E 12 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25