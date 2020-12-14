Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/AP) – Early in-person voting began Monday in Georgia for the state’s twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

The early voting period runs as late as Dec. 31 in some counties.

It could determine the outcome of the races between Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

A seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission is also up for grabs with Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman vying for District 4.

A majority of votes before the Nov. 3 general election were cast in person during early voting. The period could be even more important during the runoffs because of the shortened period for voters to request and return ballots by mail.

More than 125,000 people cast ballots in October on the first day of early voting. Lines were long then and could be long again Monday.

Early in-person voting begins Dec. 14 at Chatham County’s main election office

Chatham County early voting schedule:

Open Monday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24 and 25):

Savannah Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mosquito Control (65 Billy B. Hair Drive): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voting at Main Election Office (1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E):