BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The 1st District Democratic Congressional candidate made a stop in Beaufort Thursday to talk about her race, the economy and the future.

Dr. Annie Andrews may be a political novice, but she said new ideas and new energy are just what South Carolina and Congress needs.

She said her opponent, incumbent Nancy Mace isn’t thinking about the future.

“We were all really surprised to hear her take on Social Security which is the program is doomed we are never going to see it,” Andrews said. “And then she went so far as to say she will be ok because she is sitting on a real estate nest egg. That’s not ok with me. I have parents of retirement age and we need to get serious about finding a solution.”

“When it comes to reducing federal spending, the investments of our seniors into social security and Medicare should be off limits,” Andrews said. “Instead of balancing the federal budget on the backs of our most vulnerable residents, we should focus on solutions that make life more affordable for hard-working Americans.”

Surrounded by supporters at Chambers Park in Beaufort, Andrews put out her vision for protecting social security and veterans benefits which she says could be cut under Mace’s, and the current Congressional plan.

“My opponent was just on television saying that she is going to hold our economy hostage and slice social security and medicare,” said Andrews. “That is not a solution, that is going to hurt real people in our district and all across the country. We have to send serious problem solvers to Washington, DC.”

One of the ways to protect the people the Pediatrician says is by making sure the rich help pay into the system.

“Some of the most wealthy among us aren’t paying their fair share,” explains Andrews. “There are some proposals once you get beyond $400,000 to reinstate the Social Security tax, we can collect more revenue in the program and make good on our promise because if we don’t do that it will affect the most vulnerable Seniors in our community and that’s not just ok with me.”

Andrews also didn’t mince words when it came to Gov. Henry McMaster’s statements about same-sex marriage at the debate Wednesday night.

“Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think marriage ought to be between a man and a woman, just like I think that boys ought to play in boys’ sports and girls ought to play in girls’ sports,” McMaster said.

“I don’t care who you love or you don’t love or who you want to live with, that’s your business,” McMaster continued. “I think marriage is a special institution and that designation ought to be reserved for a man and a woman.”

Andrews said that the “old-fashioned” idea is not right for politics, or South Carolina today.

“It’s 2022 and I can’t believe he said that,” said Andrews. “And I can’t believe he’s the best the GOP has to offer for the Governor of South Carolina. I am focused on running my campaign but I am also a mother of three in the Lowcountry. I am interested in living in a state that wants to move forward not interested in moving backward and that statement by Governor McMaster should be disqualifying.”

Mace’s campaign responded to Andrews’ comments by saying that the Congresswoman’s “penny plan” doesn’t touch social security or veterans benefits.

Adding that cutting five cents from every dollar the government spends on discretionary programs would address saving the future of programs like social security.

The Congresswoman’s campaign said Andrews’s claim that Rep. Mace opposed gay marriage is false.

“Fact check: Nancy just voted to protect gay and bi-racial marriage when she was one of 45 Republicans to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act in July,” said Austin McCubbin, Mace’s campaign manager. “At the time Mace stated gay couples should have the right to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples.”