Donald Trump Jr. to visit Savannah for father’s campaign

Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The president’s son will be in the Hostess City on Wednesday for a campaign event.

Savannah is one of Donald Trump Jr.’s five stops next week. He’ll also be traveling to Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

A statement from the campaign says Trump Jr. “will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”

Wednesday’s event will take place at the Savannah Convention Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Registration is available online here.