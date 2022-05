SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The District 1 House race will be decided in a runoff election between Joyce Griggs and Wade Herring.

Griggs garnered 45.4% of the vote while Herring won 44.01% of the votes in Tuesday’s primary election.

The pair will match up again on June 21 to decide who will face Rep. Buddy Carter in November’s general election. Carter ran unopposed and received 26,000 votes.

Griggs held on to the lead throughout the night with results first being reported around 8 p.m.