Democrats face-off in runoff election for Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The most talked-about race on the runoff ballot Tuesday is for the first congressional district seat. That seat is currently held by Congressman Buddy Carter, but Lisa Ring and Joyce Griggs are looking to challenge him in November.

These two Democrats waited anxiously Tuesday. Both candidates are running on similar issues and said they are ready to work for the people in District 1.

The two women are ready to take on Washington but they hit a setback when neither received enough votes during the primary election in June. Now they are hoping to get their names on the November ballot.

“What I want the people to know is that number one when I go to Washington the lobbyist cannot buy me nor can they bribe me,” Griggs said.

“My message has consistently been the same and that’s that we have political leaders who are out of touch with the views of the people and that we deserve better,” said Ring.

Both candidates are in their second attempt to take over this seat. Griggs tried in 2000 and Ring most recently in 2018. They say it’s time to flip Carter’s seat back to the Democratic side — something that hasn’t happened since 1993.

Griggs and Ring are both running on similar platforms saying health care and job security need to be the number one issue after seeing what the coronavirus pandemic has done to families.

“We deserve political leaders who care about us and our well-being, who care about the fact that we don’t have health care,” Ring said.

“I saw so many people that were out of jobs that were not even getting the minimum wage that had to work three jobs,” Griggs said.

Griggs tells News 3 her 33 years of military experience will help her lead the first district.

“I had to deal with people from every background, every ethnic group, every sexual orientation,” she said.

And Ring said she wants to create policies that directly affect people especially in the counties who feel forgotten.

“It is really those counties that have been left out,” Ring said.

Both candidates say they feel confident they are running on issues that can be changed in Washington.

News 3 is still waiting for the final results of this race. Follow along here.