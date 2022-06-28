COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two women are in a Democratic primary runoff to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who said this will be his last term if he is reelected.

Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews finished first and second in a June 14 Democratic primary that was fairly evenly divided among the three contenders, all Black women.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Scott.

Catherine Fleming Bruce, a Democrat vying for her party’s nomination to challenge GOP U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party convention on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, a Democrat seeking to challenge GOP U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party convention on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during an Iowa GOP reception, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At least a half dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The rising GOP star and sole Black Republican in the Senate has raised $44 million for his reelection in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide since 2006.

Bruce and Matthews have raised a combined $131,000.