Democratic candidates finalized for Chatham County Commissioner races in November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Democrats Tony Riley and Tanya Milton will be on the ballot in November for the District 2 and District 5 Chatham County Commissioner seats, respectively.

News 3 spoke with the newcomers as they came out on top during Tuesday night’s runoff election.

Riley took roughly 54% of the vote against challenger Clinton Edminster to win the Democratic nomination.

The Savannah native says he cannot thank his supporters and campaign volunteers enough for all the work they did over the last few months.

“We ran a good race. We put out a good agenda. We had a great platform. We talked to the people,” said Riley. “We spoke to the issues and now we have to move on to November to make sure the Republican doesn’t get this seat.”

He will face Republican challenger Gator Rivers in November.

Milton took a commanding lead over incumbent Tabitha Odell for the District 5 Commissioner seat, with Milton getting about 69% of the vote.

She is a newspaper advertising director and has been a member of the Metropolitan Planning Commission for 10 years, serving as Chair from 2016 to 2018.

She says she’s excited to collaborate with her fellow commissioners next year to work for her constituents.

“I want to bring the city and the county together so we can work together on projects that are in the city [and] that are in the county that we need to collaborate on,” she said.

Milton does not face a Republican challenger in November so she will be the only name on the ballot in November.